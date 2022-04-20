Revealed: Kareena Kapoor to follow Katrina Kaif�s footsteps!

That, Kareena Kapoor is featuring in an item number in Karan Johar�s Brothers is known to all. While the film is a two-hero project starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, Bebo will be seen grooving alongside the latter in a special track. And the latest development we get to hear is, Ms Khan is rehearsing to ape Katrina Kaif in the song. The Brother�s song is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who also has Chikni Chameli to his credit. So getting candid in one of his recent interactions with a leading daily, the ace choreographer claimed that this number of Kareena will be 2015?s �Chikni Chameli. Now isn�t that something? This reminds me of Kareena�s confession on Koffee With Karan last year. Remember how she had quipped saying she would love to perform on Chikni Chameli at Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor�s wedding? But only time will tell if Bebo will succeed in breaking Kat�s Chikni Chameli sensation. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and watch out this space for latest updates on this story!