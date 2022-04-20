Revealed! The reason why Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut�s secret love affair came to an END

Mumbai:Now that both the actors have publicly called each other out, it�s time to reveal why their relationship never worked out. Read on to get EXCLUSIVE details� Hrithik Roshan claims that the chances of him having an affair with the Pope are more than any of the �women the media has linked him up with�. What seems strange though is the fact that the only name Duggu was linked with in the last two years has been Miss Kangana Ranaut. Reports of the two having a secret affair broke out in the media a year ago. Sources reveal that this was one of the most private affairs that evaded the prying lenses and eyes of the paparazzi. There wasn�t a single photo of Hrithik and Kangana spotted together in public space. It is believed that the love affair lasted for two years but met an untimely end when Hrithik decided to totally deny it in public. A source throws light on why the spat between these ex lovers has got so ugly. �Kangana is upset because Hrithik is making her look like a stalker who chased him. But the fact is that he too was equally involved and there is no denying that. Her recent outburst only came when he started making statements implying that they were never together.� From Hrithik�s perspective it made sense because for someone just coming out of a divorce, he didn�t want to associate himself with anything controversial, certainly not a link up. Over the years despite trouble in marriage he has managed to have a clean image and stayed away from any gossip hinting towards an affair. This was the first time someone was openly suggesting that he was involved with her. Buzz is that neither Hrithik not Kangana are going to back off from the present scenario. The source adds, �Kangana has always been very honest and open about her life. She definitely won�t hold back from spilling the beans and opening a can of worms if she has to!.� What do you guys think? Is Hrithik right in getting upset or is Kangana being fair in calling him out?