REVEALED! Shah Rukh Khan to NOT romance Alia Bhatt because he�s too old

Here�s the latest update on Gauri Shinde�s upcoming film� Gauri Shinde�s yet-untitled project has been creating a lot of buzz even before going on floors. While fans were excited with the news of Alia Bhatt being roped in to play the lead, they went outright crazy over the news of Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in the film. Alia confirmed the news yesterday on Twitter saying, �Will no longer have any problem with my English Vinglish.. can�t wait to be directed by Gauri Shinde with the man himself Shahrukh Khan!!!� But the two won�t be involved romantically in the film. While talking about the film, a source close the film�s development said to a leading tabloid, �It�s a different kind of story about love. You cannot call it a love story because Shah Rukh is too old to be Alia�s lover.� Reportedly, the film narrates the story of a young girl who falls in love thrice and learns an important life lesson from each relationship. It is said three new comers will be cast to play the leads opposite Alia. The film, which is produced by Karan Johar, is likely to go on floors by the end of this year.