Retro, merry 'Calcutta Kiss' from 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!'

New Delhi: Bollywood has come up with a lot of twists and surprises in 2015 for its fans. The much anticipated movie of the year, 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' has impressed one and all with its interesting trailers and lead actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's retro look. The trailer shows glimpses of the warring Kolkata in the year 1943 and a young Byomkesh Bakshi taking on the mighty people and solving the mystery. Well, to add a little more spice to the fun, the movie is out with its jaunty number 'Calcutta Kiss'. The official Twitter handle of the movie took to the micro-blogging site to release the song. Flawless dancer Lauren Gottlieb has spiced up the song, jiving to the peppy number with four guys in masks of Byomkesh Bakshy. "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" based on fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshy created by Bengali writer Saradindu Bandyopadhyay is slated to release on April 3. Watch the song here: