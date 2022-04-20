Retired BHU prof succumbs to corona, 4th death in Varanasi

Varanasi: A retired professor of Ayurveda department of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) died of Corona infection at super-specialty wing of the BHU hospital on Monday.

This is the fourth Corona death in Varanasi.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma confirmed, "The 80-year-old retired professor of Shivala area had been admitted to BHU''s super-speciality wing following sharp deterioration in his health. He was tested positive two days ago."

The professor had been a former head of Ayurveda department of BHU.

Earlier, a 73-year-old patient of Corona virus, who was a retired government employee and resident of Lanka area, had died at the intensive care unit of BHU Hospital on May 16.

A 58-year-old woman resident of Lallapura area, who was a patient of hypothyroidism, hypertension and diabetes died on May 14, ten days after she was admitted to the BHU hospital with acute respiratory infection.

A Kolkata-returned trader had expired on April 3 while his laboratory test report came on April 4 informing that he was Corona infected.

Later, his wife and daughter-in-law were also tested positive, although they got cured and were discharged from DDU district hospital.

