Retired Army Captain Beaten To Death

Amethi: A 64-year-old retired Army captain was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Godiyan ka Purva village under Kamrauli Police Station limits.

Amanullah, and his wife were in their house when a group of people attacked them with sticks, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Dayaram.

The former officer was hit on the head and died on the spot. His son said that no other family member was in the house when the incident took place.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation are underway, the ASP said.