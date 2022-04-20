Retd Prof RC Kanwar No More: Tribute From An Old Student

Shimla (The Hawk): Geology Dept, PU's veteran Prof Dr Ramesh Chand Kanwar passed is no more. Working in Himachal Pradesh since 1963, he was best structural geologist with practical wisdom and field insight into origin of Hinalayas. Most unassuming and friendly person, he was fond of cricket and ever accessible for discussions with students over a cup of tea. His students Dr Gurjit Bhatia the Adani Consultant,

Dr Naval Kishore, Dr Rajeshwar Banshtu, and GSI's famous Inder Singh Dy DG retd speak volumes of him as a good teacher and inspiring human. Prof John Ramsay FRS held him in very good assessment during his visit in 1967.prof. Arundeep Ahaluwalia told that, His students across India and abroad have paid rich tributes to his great humanity and practical skills. Prof.God bless his rich field geology tradition and keen eye.