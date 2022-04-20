Retail investors can look forward to big IPOs raising Rs 1.12 lakh cr

New Delhi: According to market estimates, among the upcoming issues, insurance major, LIC is likely to launch a Rs 70,000-90,000 crore issue. The IPO list is dominated by financial services sector.

Food delivery chain, Zomato will launch a Rs 8,250 crore IPO while private sector airline, Go First will launch a Rs 3,600 crore primary market issue.

Birla Sun Life Insurance is slated for a Rs 2,000 crore-Rs 24,000 crore issue while home loan company, Aptus will launch a Rs 3,000 crore issue.

Microfinance company, Arohan will launch a Rs 1700-1800 crore issue while Fincare Small Finance Bank is slated to launch a Rs 1300 crore issue.

Jana Small Finance Bank is estimated for a Rs 1200 crore issue while the largest franchise of Yum Brands, Devyani International is set for a Rs 1400 crore issue.—IANS