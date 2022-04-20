Retail fuel prices remain unchanged across metros

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the 27th consecutive day on Sunday across the four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 83.71 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 90.34, Rs 86.51 and Rs 85.19 per litre respectively.

Retail prices of transport fuels have been the same ever since they were last revised on December 7.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata were Rs 73.87, Rs 80.51, Rs 79.21 and Rs 77.44 respectively.

The OMCs have gone on a pause mode amid a rise in crude oil prices as Brent crude has been trading at over the $50 per barrel mark on the back of commencement of vaccination drives in several countries to counter the pandemic along with expectations of a big pickup in demand.

The February contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) settled at $51.80 per barrel on the last trading day of 2020. The February contract of WTI on NYMEX settled at $48.52 per barrel.

—IANS