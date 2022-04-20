Resurgence Of New Infections In U'khand Threatens 2nd Covid Wave









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On March 19, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,228 on Friday as 99 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,380 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 728. The state's toll remained static at 1,704 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 96 hours. At the same time, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same, that is 1,416. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 69. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State plummeted to 96.08 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 29 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 28 and 23 respectively. That apart, 10 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Pauri Garhwal, 2 each in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi, 1 each in Almora and Chamoli and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal.

