Resurgence Of Corona In U’khand As 60 More Cases Detected

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 28, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,934 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 60 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,864 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 672. The state's toll remained static at 7,361 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,037. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 46. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.89%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.39%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% six days back from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.22% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.51%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District U S Nagar reported the maximum number of 13 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Nainital and Almora followed with 10, 8 and 7 respectively. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 5 Champawat, 4 Haridwar, 3 Uttarkashi, 2 Rudraprayag, 1 each in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar and Chamoli.