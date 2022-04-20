Resume wage revision talks: Confed to GIPSA

Chennai: With the wage agreement concluded in the banking sector, the National Confederation of General Insurance Officers' Associations (Confed) has urged the General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA) to hold wage revision talks.

In a letter to GIPSA Chairman Girish Radhakrishnan, the Confed pointed out that 37 months have passed from the date the wage revision had become due for the employees of the four public sector non-life insurers.

The GIPSA is an association of four government owned insurance companies viz., National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, United India Insurance Company Ltd and The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

The Confed also referred to the Memorandum submitted by the all the trade unions in the four companies jointly to resume the wage revision talks which had become due from August 1, 2017.—IANS