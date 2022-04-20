Results Of Video Competition By PUAA And ICSVS Announced

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association and the Interdisciplinary Department of Swami Vivekananda Studies under the stewardship of Prof. Deepti Gupta, Dean, Alumni Relations and Dr. Renu Thakur, Coordinator, ICSVS, organised a Video Making Competition in August 2020.

The competition was rolled out with an aim to spread the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and to see how people can emulate these teachings in their daily lives. Seven quotes of Swami Vivekananda were given. The participants could choose any quote and make a video to show understanding of the quote. There were two categories under which one could participate- students from PU campus and affiliated colleges and Alumni members. A good number of videos were received.

Ms. Sumedha Singh, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies, PU, helped prepare the judgment criteria. It consisted of four parameters – Content clarity, Critical thinking, Creativity and Production. The other judges approved the criteria. Ms. Carol Goyal, specialist in Art Forgery, helped with the technical aspect. She helped in checking plagiarism and compiling the videos into a transferable format.



Mr. Vivek Atray, Ex IAS and noted motivational speaker, was very supportive. He guided us throughout the process and was very helpful.

The following are the results in both the categories- Students and Alumni members:



There are three students in the First Place –



Ms. Mehak Aggarwal student of MCA at DCSA, Tanya Ahuja pursuing BA Hons. at ISSER and Jhanvi Sabharwal doing B.Sc from S.D.College, Chandigarh.

Second place goes to Ms. Navpreet Kaur Kler from MCM DAV, Chandigarh and Mr. Sayed Raees doing BA LLB from UILS.

Third place goes to Ms. Shelly Aggarwal student at USOL, Swami Vivekananda Studies.

The names of the winners in alumni category are:



First Place goes to Ms. Nimisha Jain. She is an alumni and is also pursuing Ph.D. in Economics from DES MDRC, PU. Second Place goes to Mr. Prabhjeet Garcha and Third place is shared by Ms. Anupama Sharma and Dr. Labh Singh. There is also one Consolation Prize that goes to Mr. Aarush Munjal. Certificates will be awarded to all winners and participants.