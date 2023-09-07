    Menu
    India

    Results for seven assembly bypolls on Friday

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September7/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Kolkata/Lucknow/Kottyam: The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared on Friday in what is being seen as a major test for the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the polls in five states later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

    At 8 a.m., polling places across the states will open for the start of vote tallying.

    A total of seven seats went to the polls on September 5: Bageshwar and Ghosi in Uttarakhand, Puthuppally and Kerala, Dhupguri and West Bengal, Dumri and Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :bypolls results alliance I.N.D.I.A. BJP NDA Lok Sabha elections
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in