Restaurants, Bars To Remain Closed In Pune Till March 20 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Pune (Maharashtra): After Maharashtra reports first death due to coronavirus, the Restaurant and Hoteliers Association (RHA) has decided that all restaurants and bars will voluntarily be closed for the next three days till 20 March to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The state has a total of 39 positive coronavirus cases so far. An elderly patient suffering from the coronavirus passed away in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The 64-year-old patient died at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

Till now, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus patients at 39, out of 126 in the country, Health Ministry has said.

Out of the 39, three are foreign nationals. Today's tally of 126 positive cases includes 22 foreign nationals in the country.

Earlier, the Federation of Pune Trade Association (FTAP) closed the markets in the city for the next three days to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and has suggested shut down of all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. —ANI



