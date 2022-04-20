Respect the guidelines: Dalglish tells Liverpool fans

Liverpool: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has asked fans to stay indoors when the club lifts the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night. Liverpool face Chelsea in what is their final league game of the season at Anfield and they will be presented with the Premier League trophy after the match.

"Can everyone please respect the guidelines and enjoy the moment. This is a dress rehearsal for when we can all celebrate together safely," Dalglish tweeted hours before the match on Wednesday.

This is the first time that Liverpool have won the title in the Premier League era, which is also their first English top flight title in 30 years. Their title win was confirmed when Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1 last month.

The victory was followed by fans of the club assembling at the gates of Anfield and in the city centre, flouting social distancing guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The local police have urged fans of the club not to repeat similar widespread gatherings. "Please don't put yourselves, your loved ones and others at risk of contracting the virus by ignoring the current advice," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Andy Cooke was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"My officers will take action if people fail to adhere to social distancing regulations and potentially put other members of the public at risk," he added.

— IANS