Resounding Victory In Uttarakhand Is Proof Of 'Team BJP's' Diligent Workers: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand as a victory of 'Team BJP's' diligent workers and the 12.5 million residents of the state.

Reflecting on the triumph, Dhami expressed his gratitude to the party workers and the citizens. "In these Lok Sabha elections, our resounding victory in the state is the victory of 'Team BJP's' diligent workers and the 12.5 million residents of the state," Dhami said on Sunday. The Chief Minister's Office reported that in recent days, senior BJP workers, MLAs, ministers, and well-wishers from across Uttarakhand have been meeting with Dhami to congratulate him on the party's significant win.

Dhami attributed the victory to the tireless efforts of the BJP workers, who played a crucial role in securing votes at every booth, and to the nationalist citizens of Uttarakhand. According to the chief minister's office, "The Honorable Chief Minister has attributed this victory to the tireless efforts of the workers who ensured the blooming of the lotus at every booth and to the nationalist citizens of the state."

The BJP has repeated its victories in Uttarakhand in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as the incumbent party has won all five seats.

The State has given back-to-back victories to the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 25 to June 1. —ANI