Resolve Problems Raised By MLAs Regarding Constituencies Without Delay: CM Dhami Directs Officials

Dehradun: Reviewing ongoing works and developmental schemes of the Legislative Assemblies, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday instructed officers to solve the problems being raised by the MLAs of their constituencies quickly.

He said the District Magistrate should diagnose them at the district level as soon as possible. There should be no unnecessary delay in the works which have been kept on priority by the MLAs of their constituencies.

Chief Minister Dhami said the necessary action being taken by various departments to solve the problems being faced by various areas should also be regularly reviewed.

Special attention should be paid to the simplification of procedures for quick resolution of public problems. Departmental secretaries should regularly review their departments to solve the problems of the assembly constituencies. The effective secretaries of the districts should also regularly review the progress of development works in the districts, Dhami emphasized. He said that the development works of the assemblies would be reviewed every three months.

Dhami said that there are immense possibilities in the field of horticulture, agriculture and tourism in Uttarakhand. More rapid work should be done to increase the livelihood of the people in these areas. He said migration will also stop as more and more self-employment opportunities are available to people at the local level. Work should also be done expeditiously under the Apple and Kiwi mission.

He said the availability of improved varieties of seeds and plants for horticulture and farming should be ensured to the farmers. More efforts are needed to give a rapid boost to the state's economy.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that in view of the upcoming summer season, proper arrangements should be made for the supply of drinking water.

In the meeting, the MLAs were apprised about the construction of roads, further improvement of health facilities, flood protection work, drinking water problem, garbage disposal problem, drainage and sewerage problems. The Chief Minister said that whatever public problems have been raised by the legislators, every possible solution will be given to them. —ANI