Resident Envoys Visit Under-Construction Baps Hindu Temple Complex In Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: On the special invitation of the Ambassador of India to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, resident ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community from more than 30 countries visited the upcoming BAPS Hindu Temple complex in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, as per the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Sudhir welcomed the ambassadors and briefed them on the progress of the temple, since the laying of its foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

He described the Temple project as a symbol of the close, historic and cultural bonds between India and the UAE, which share the values of peace, harmony, tolerance and coexistence.

Ambassador Sudhir also hailed the vision of the leadership of the UAE and their inspiring efforts to forge a model, multicultural, peaceful and cohesive community in the country. In an interaction with Brahmaviharidas Swami, who is spearheading the Hindu Mandir project, the envoys were briefed about the features of the Temple, which will make it not only an architectural marvel but also a unique symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony.

During the tour, volunteers from BAPS explained how folklore of the Indian belief systems and other world faiths had been depicted in the Temple. The envoys marvelled at the intricately hand-sculpted columns, facades, and rafters at the Temple premises, which incorporates cultural motifs from the UAE and India, according to the Embassy.

The workforce, contributing to the construction of the BAPS Hindu Temple, is as unique as the Temple itself. Coming from all parts of the world and from across faiths, they represent the harmony and coexistence that the Temple symbolises. The Ambassadors had an excellent interaction with the craftsmen and other members of the Temple team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the BAPS Hindu Temple in 2018 and is expected to be completed by February 2024.

The Temple is a reflection of the graciousness of the Government of the UAE, which has gifted 17 acres of land for the Temple complex.

In addition to the 3.5 million Indians, who have made UAE their second home, every Indian around the world, is eagerly awaiting the completion of the Temple, which will remain a symbol of the India-UAE friendship, as per the Embassy. —ANI