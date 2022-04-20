Resentment Among Senior UP Congress Leaders Over Lallu's Elevation

Lucknow: Even as Mr Ajay Kumar Lallu is set to take charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress president here on Friday, resentment is brewing up among senior party leaders over his elevation.

Miffed at being sidelined by the leadership for the top party post in the state, many senior leaders have quit party posts.

Senior Brahmin face in the party Rajesh Mishra, who was considered to be the most potential candidate for the post of UPCC chief, was the first to express his displeasure by declining to be part of the advisory council constituted by the party, saying, 'I am not in a position to offer any advice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.'

After senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement on 'Rahul Gandhi walking away', Mr Mishra's reaction is being seen as a major jolt to the UP Congress. Mr Mishra, a former MP from Varanasi, is among the few Brahmin faces in the Congress in the state.

Sources close to him said that he was upset at Ajay Kumar 'Lallu', a comparatively newcomer, being appointed as UPCC president. 'It was Ajay Kumar 'Lallu'who played a key role in deciding Lok Sabha ticket because of his proximity with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He also finalised the recent bypoll ticket for Hamirpur and should be made accountable for the results,' said a source close to Mr Mishra.

Asked about his decision to not become an advisor to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mr Mishra said he had apprised her office about it. Asked if he was unhappy with the new party state executive, Mr Mishra, said, 'It is an internal matter of the party. If Priyankaji or Rahul Gandhi ask me, I will tell them about my views.'

'In the present political scenario, the Congress should introspect. The party should promote ground-level workers and hardworking and devoted Congressmen,' he said.

Mr Mishra said the leaders should discuss their views in the party forum and the disciplinary committee should take note of statements made in the media by party leaders. Former Congress MLC Siraj Mehndi has also sent his resignation to party high command, expressing disappointment over the new UP Congress committee. He has resigned from the membership of both AICC and PCC.

In his two-page letter, Mr Mehndi said that he was upset that the Shia community had not been given any representation in the new committee. 'The Congress has completely ignored the Shia community that voted in large numbers for Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Congress candidate from Lucknow in the recent Lok Sabha elections,' he said.

Mr Mehndi has also objected to party leaders over 50 years age being denied a place in the committee. 'Those above 50 years are the ones who participated in the freedom struggle. The turncoats are being given prominence which is bound to upset the dedicated party workers,' he said. Mr Lallu has reached Lucknow from Gorakhpur by a government bus on Friday morning. He was given a rousing welcome by party leader Mukesh Singh Chauhan on the entry point of the state capital.

Later, after paying tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Constitution B R Ambedkar, and former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, Mr Lallu will take the charge of the new post this afternoon at the state party office. UNI



