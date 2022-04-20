Resentment among NDA leaders over CAA is visible: Mayawati

New Delhi: Urging Central government to withdraw the new legislation, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said on Saturday that resentment among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) is now clearly visible.

Mayawati tweeted: "Voice of dissent against the new CAA and NRC are now being raised in the Central government''s NDA. Hence, the BSP demands that it should take back these decisions leaving stubbornness".

She also appealed to the protesters to carry out demonstration in a peaceful manner.

On Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the NRC process would not be implemented in the state.

Replying a question about the implementation of the NRC, Kumar said: "For what purpose will the NRC be implemented? It will not be implemented at all".

Kumar''s party and ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal(United) had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament despite opposition from some senior party functionaries.

Even Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan tweeted that his party would not support anything which can create problems for the people. "The LJP wants to assure that it will take complete care of the concerns of Muslims, Dalits and other underprivileged sections of society with regard to the NRC. The LJP will not support any legislation which is not in the interest of the common people," Chirag had tweeted.

The LJP had expressed its consent in the Parliament in favour of bringing the legislation.

The protests over the CAA has spread across the country with several politicians, student leaders and activists accompanied lakhs held demonstrations against the government''s move.

