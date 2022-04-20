Rescued temple elephant adapts to new life in Bengaluru zoo

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old elephant, rescued from a temple in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, has adapted to a new, happier life in Bannerghatta zoo in the Karnataka capital, an official said on Thursday.

"Sundar has gradually habituated to new life in the zoo, which is home to 24 Asian elephants, including many born in captivity and some rescued from temples across the country," said Bannerghatta Biological Park executive director Vanashir Vipin Singh in a statement.

"It's our privilege to have Sunder as part of our zoo family," Singh added.

The Indian chapter of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) rescued the jumbo after the Supreme Court ordered its release from the temple.

"Sundar was given as a gift in 2007 to the temple at Kolhapur, where he was kept chained in solitary confinement and abused. When we learnt about its plight, he had an injured eye, a hole in his ear and scars all over his body from the cruelty he endured," PETA India said in a statement from Mumbai.

The animal is now able to walk free, swim and socialise with other jumbos in the sprawling zoo.

"Sundar's rescue from chains and beatings is one which we hope will lead to freedom for more captive elephants used in circuses, for rides and in other ways, who are still suffering," said PETA India chief executive Manilal Valliyate.

— IANS

"It's our privilege to have Sunder as part of our zoo family," Singh added.