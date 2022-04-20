Rescue work gathers pace in disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Rescue and relief work in the disaster hit areas of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand gathered pace on Monday as a multi-agency operation continued to save the trapped people inside the tunnels of two hydel projects that were badly damaged by the Sunday morning deluge.

Officials here said a total of 27 people have been rescued so far. 15 people were rescued this morning while 12 others were taken out from the debris last evening.

Jawans of army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF with rescue equipment entered the tunnel with sniffer dogs in what is seen as the biggest rescue operation in the hill state since the 2013 Kedarnath disaster in which over 5,000 people were killed.

Top police officials said 11 bodies have been recovered so far and nearly 143 persons are still missing. There is still some confusion over the exact number of workers who are missing after the Sunday's morning flash floods that brought wide-spread death and destruction in Raini and adjoining areas of the highly fragile Chamoli district. "According to our estimate, a total of 153 are missing and 11 bodies have been recovered," said state DGP Ashok Kumar.

Kumar said rescue workers were using bulldozers, JCB and other machines in their operation. "The Vishnugaud tunnel is very difficult to enter as there is a curve inside. But we are confident that our brave forces will try their best to rescue the trapped people," said Kumar.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had stated that nearly 176 people were working in the two hydel projects 13.2 MW Rishiganga and 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugaud - when the disaster struck on Sunday morning.

