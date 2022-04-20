Rescue Ops Enter Day 3 At Gr Noida Twin-Building Collapse

Shahberi (UP): Amid intermittent rainfall, rescuers today continued to remove the debris of the two buildings that collapsed in Greater Noida killing at least nine people, including women and a toddler.

They have deployed heavy machines to clear the rubble but were moving cautiously to avoid harming anyone trapped under the debris. They, however, said most of the debris has been cleared and the possibility of anyone being trapped there appeared remote.

A six-floor under-construction building had crashed on a five-storey building next to it in Shahberi village under Bisrakh police station area on Tuesday night.

Since then, the rescue operation has continued. Sniffer dogs were deployed to detect signs of life under the debris.

"We have cleared most of the debris and checked the remaining for any signs of life. There hardly appears any indication of anyone being trapped but we are still taking all caution," NDRF Deputy Commandant Rajkamal Malik told PTI. The National Disaster Response Force is leading the operation. Paramedics, police officials and fire department personnel were also present at the site.

Five NDRF teams – between 200 to 250 personnel – were pressed into service on late Tuesday night, Malik said.

A body was retrieved from the rubble yesterday morning, while the other eight were pulled out Wednesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Awneesh Kumar was at the site and supervising the rescue operation.

Akhilesh Tripathi, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, said five people have been arrested in connection with the case and raids were being conducting to nab other accused.

Altogether, 24 people have been named in the FIR. Charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Officer on Special Duty in Greater Noida Development Authority, Vibha Chahal, has been removed from her post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of two other officials, project manager V P Singh and assistant project manager Akhtar Abbas Zaidi, for dereliction of duty.

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh has ordered an investigation, to be completed within 15 days.