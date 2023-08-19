Rescue Operations Continue In Uttarakhand’s Landslide-Hit Jakhna Village

Dehradun: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Saturday continued to conduct rescue and relief operations in Jakhna village, which was affected after a landslide struck Langa Road near Dehradun on Wednesday, an official said on Saturday. According to the SDRF Uttarakhand Police after a villager fainted a jawan of its force carried the villager on his back to the main road and then transported him to the hospital in an SDRF vehicle. Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, 50 km from Dehradun, an official statement informed. —ANI