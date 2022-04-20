Rescue Boats Deployed For Emergencies

Prayagraj: To ensure foolproof security to the pilgrims, the water police at the Kumbh Mela Area has been equipped with special rescue boats to be used during emergencies on the main bathing days, Inspector General of Police (Prayagraj range) Mohit Agarwal said here on Monday. The motorboats are light in weight and move at a fast pace which will help them reach the mishap site immediately. Special training has been provided to the water police for operating the rescue and search boats which can accommodate at least 12-14 people at a time. These boats also have the facility to provide primary medical treatment and are equipped with stretcher as well. Mr Agarwal said the new boats would be deployed at the Sangam nose and other ghats during Kumbh. Also, the number of life guards and divers has been increased and boatmen provided life jackets and other equipment for ensuring security of the pilgrims. More than 5,000 boats are likely to ply during the Kumbh ferrying the pilgrims to the Sangam from far-flung areas on the rivers Yamuna and Ganga. The rates for the boat travelling have been fixed and the boatmen trained for interacting with the pilgrims. UNI