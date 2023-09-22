    Menu
    Requirements, expectations on safety are clear: AI chief to staff against backdrop of DGCA action

    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, Air India chief Campbell Wilson emphasised to employees the severe repercussions for "tardiness and transgression" and outlined the company's clear objectives and expectations in regards to safety.

    Wilson said the airline agrees with the DGCA's decision to discipline two employees for mistakes made during a safety audit earlier this year.

    That's "another firm reminder that the ways of working that once may have been considered acceptable are (quite correctly) no longer so," he stated in his weekly message to the staff.—Inputs from Agencies

