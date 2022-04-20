Required Info On Panama Papers Being Given To Govt: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan today said all information regarding the Panama Paper leaks, in which her name figures, were being given to the government. The actress's name had figured in the recent Panama Paper leaks for allegedly having links with offshore entities. "A statement has been issued and that stands true. A statement has already been given individually as well as by the members of the family. A statement has already been given to the media. "And rest, all the queries that need to be answered to the government of India is being done. Thank you," Aishwarya told reporters here at an event, when asked about the Panama Paper leak. The reported secret list, called 'Panama Papers', contains names of about 500 prominent Indians including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya besides politicians and businessmen. The Panama Papers are a leaked set of 11.5 million confidential documents that provide detailed information about more than 214,000 offshore companies listed by the Panamanian corporate service provider Mossack Fonseca, including the identities of shareholders and directors of the companies. Earlier, Bachchan had issued a statement saying that his name was "misused" and he was not aware of any of the companies mentioned in the report. Aishwarya's spokesperson had also called the information about her name cropping up in the list as "totally untrue and false."