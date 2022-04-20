Request Received From Tihar Authorities For Providing Two Hangmen For Jan 22 Executions: Anand Kumar

Lucknow: Additional Director General (Prisons) of Uttar Pradesh Police, Anand Kumar on Thursday stated that they have received a request from Tihar Jail authorities for providing services of two hangmen for January 22 execution of four convicts.

"Delhi's Tihar Jail authorities have written to us requesting the services of hangman Pawan who is posted in Meerut and one more hangman. They have informed us about the execution of 4 convicts to be held on January, 22", Kumar told ANI.

Four rapists, who were on Tuesday issued a black warrant by a Delhi court for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, are expected to be hanged according to directives prescribed under the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

Since the death sentence was awarded to the convicts named Pawan, Akshay, Vinay and Mukesh years ago, the issuance of black warrant or death warrant by the court merely confirmed the date and time of their hanging.

The case pertains to the gang-rape of a woman by six persons on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, died at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. Delhi's Patiala House court had said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22. The convicts-- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am. ANI