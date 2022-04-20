Republic Day celebrated in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Governor K.K. Paul unfurled the tricolor at the Parade Ground here on the Republic Day on Thursday.





Amid tight security, the Governor then took the ceremonial salute at the parade.









Several hundred people joined the political fraternity in celebrating the Republic Day.





Contingents from the military, paramilitary forces, police and students from schools and colleges took part in the event.





Paul later gave away awards to people from different streams of life.





A culture programme was organised to mark the occasion.





--IANS