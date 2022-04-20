Reports of oxygen shortage in COVID hospitals a matter of concern: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of oxygen shortage in COVID-19 hospitals in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, and asked the Centre to take immediate steps in this regard.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "In the ongoing fight against corona pandemic in the country, after PPE kits, now especially in hospitals of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, the shortage of oxygen is a matter of extreme concern.

"In such a situation, the Centre should immediately take effective steps so that the rising cases of deaths from corona can be prevented," she said. —PTI