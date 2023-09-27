Replicating its MP strategy, BJP in Rajasthan to ask new faces to contest Assembly polls

Jaipur: If sources in the saffron party are to be believed, the BJP has decided to cancel tickets of 30-35 per cent of the sitting MLAs and bring in new faces to contest the upcoming Assembly polls, replicating the party's strategy in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

According to party workers, the BJP can field one or two of the three Union Ministers - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary.



Besides, MPs like Diya Kumari, Bhagirath Choudhary, Dr Kirodilal Meena, Sukhbir Singh are also likely to get tickets for ensuing polls in Vidhan Sabha.



BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Jaipur on Wednesday and participate in various meetings during their stay.



Both the leaders will discuss election related issues with state officials. There will be marathon meetings throughout the day.



The big leaders will go with the roadmap and electoral formula for the Assembly elections.



Sources further said that the BJP has kept the option of alliance open. However, under this, Shiv Sena and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will be given only single digit i.e. 2-4 seats. This will benefit leaders like Rajendra Gudha, who joined Shiv Sena by opening a front against the Gehlot government.



Party workers said that consensus has been reached on over 50 names from category A which includes Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan, Rajendra Rathore from Churu, Satish Poonia from Amer, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South, Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand among others.

—IANS