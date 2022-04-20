Replacing Gohil, Bhakta Charan Das appointed Bihar Congress chief

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has relieved Shakti Singh Gohil from duties in Bihar but he will continue to be Delhi in-charge, even as Bhakta Charan Das has been given charge of Bihar.

Gohil on Monday had said he wants to be relieved of the responsibility on personal grounds.

Gohil, who got infected by Covid, said he wants a less heavy role in the party.

"Due to personal reasons, I have requested our party high command to allocate me lighter work for next few months and to relieve me ASAP as Bihar in charge," said Gohil, who is also the current in-charge for Delhi.

In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the party was routed in polls and the alliance partner RJD attacked it for the poor showing.

The Congress, which managed to win just 19 out of the 70 seats it contested, was the weakest link in the Mahagathbandhan with the lowest strike rate in the alliance.

The matter was raised during party chief Sonia Gandhi's meeting with senior leaders on December 19 and some leaders from Bihar wanted Gohil to be held accountable for conceding good seats to partners and getting harder seats to contest.

--IANS