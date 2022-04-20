Replace Medical-Reimbursement By Mediclaim-Policies For Families - Reimbursed Amounts Should Be Put On Websites

It is observed that many entitled persons claim extra-ordinary medical reimbursements from central and state governments, autonomous bodies and public-sector-undertakings. Many such entitled persons even get foreign-treatments at public-expenses.

System should be replaced by Mediclaim-policies for families of entitled ones at public-expense. Provision can also be made for priority treatment of entitled ones in government-hospitals and dispensaries with free medicines and medical investigations. It is highly senseless and nuisance that some privileged ones are even entitled for treatment in foreign countries.

Since Supreme Court dismissed CIC-verdict for disclosing medical-reimbursement amounts of judges, such details for other entitled ones can also be denied citing Supreme Court dismissal of the said CIC-verdict. Legislation should be amended so that amounts of medical-reimbursement paid at public-expenses may be compulsorily put of websites of respective public-authorities.