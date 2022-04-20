REPL Gets Consultancy Work For Dehradun Smart City Project

New Delhi: Infrastructure consultancy firm REPL today said it has been appointed as project management consultant for Dehradun smart city.

Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) has awarded the project management consultancy (PMC) assignment to Delhi-based REPL, a company statement said.

Dehraduns area based development (ABD) envisions to retrofit and redevelop 875 acres centred on central business district (CBD) of Dehradun and transform into a light-house for the city and to showcase as a smart neighbourhood.

REPL will design, develop and manage smart city project, which will be monitored and controlled by the SPV --Dehradun Smart City Ltd (DSCL).

The company will assist the DSCL in various phases of project implementation.

This will include activities such as preparation of DPR, coordination with various appointed consultants, project prioritisation and phasing, preparing capital investment plan, implementation roadmap, conducting feasibility study, bid process management for selection of implementing agencies, and overall project management, REPL said. REPL's CMD Pradeep Misra said: "Dehradun is a city of great importance for tourism, technical institutions, economic activities and environmental perspective."

"We are already working as project management consultants for smart cities of Varanasi, Kanpur and Indore. Within Uttarakhand also, we are working on projects related to planning, GIS and infrastructure. Our combined understanding of the region and also the nature of assignment will help us in smoothly executing the project," he said. PTI