New Delhi: Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre scientist Bikash Sinha passed away on Friday.

A 78-year-old Saha. He had been awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhusan in 2010, but he was now in poor health due to old age.

In a statement of condolence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed him as a brilliant nuclear physicist and a distinguished native of her state.—Inputs from Agncies