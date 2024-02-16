Renowned Environmentalist Dr. R.R. Deshpande Delivered A Special Lecture On 'Solid Waste Management' At Forest Research Institute Deemed To Be University, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): In an effort to address the problem of solid waste and its management, Forest Research Institute Deemed to be University organized a special lecture delivered by esteemed environmentalist Dr. R.R. Deshpande, Director, MGM-CLEAN India Centre, Aurangabad. The lecture was organized for the students and Ph.D. scholars of all courses and disciplines, along with scientists and other faculty members.

The session commenced with the inaugural address by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Dean (Academics) and he welcomed the speaker, Dr. Deshpande and all other dignitaries and participants.

Dr. Deshpande, a distinguished expert in the field of environmental conservation and waste management, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this important discussion. With years of dedicated research and practical implementation, he has made significant contributions to the development of sustainable waste management strategies. In this lecture, Dr. Deshpande highlighted that solid waste management has emerged as one of the most critical challenges faced worldwide. As the population grows and consumption patterns evolve, the effective management of solid waste becomes increasingly vital for environmental sustainability and public health. During the lecture, Dr. Deshpande explained the idea of organic waste disposal through city farming and various other aspects of solid waste management. He further elucidated on the importance and implications of different modernized methods for organic waste disposal like the drum method and pit/ tank method and talked about the benefits of city farming on the theme 'from waste to wealth'.

Biological degradation and stabilization of organic wastes via microorganisms came out to be the most frugal and eco-friendly alternative for waste management due to very less net energy requirements, ensuring a cleaner and greener future.

This special lecture presented a unique opportunity for all students, scholars, scientists and other officials of the institute to come together forward and collaborate on solutions for the challenges posed by solid waste.

At last, the event was concluded with high applause and a memento was given to the esteemed speaker by the Dean (Academics) Dr. Vineet Kumar as a token of appreciation for his efforts. On this occasion, Dr. Vipin Parkash Programme coordinator (Forestry), Dr. Abhisekh Verma, Programme coordinator (Environment Management) and other scientists, officials and more than 150 masters and doctoral students were gained from the worthy lecture.

