Renowned cricket commentator Richie Benaud passes away

New Delhi: Former Australian skipper and renowned cricket commentator, Richie Benaud passed away, on Friday in Sydney. The 84-year-old was receiving radiation treatment for skin cancer since November. Benaud represented his country in 64 Test matches between 1952 and 1964. The all-rounder was the first player to complete the 2000-run and 200-wicket double in Test cricket. In fact, under his captaincy Australia did not lose a single Test series. He will certainly be remembered as one of the greatest cricket commentators of all time. In fact after Don Bradman, there has been no Australian player more famous than Richie Benaud. Benaud was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2007 and the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009. He also wrote 14 books, all based on the game he loved the most � cricket. He is survived by his wife Daphne and two sons.