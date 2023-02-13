Renault-Nissan invest Rs 5,300 crore in TN, introducing 6 new vehicles, including EVs

Chennai: The French automaker Renault and the Japanese automaker Nissan, which entered the Tamil Nadu market 15 years ago, both pledged Monday to invest $600 million (about Rs 5,300 crore) in the region.

Six new models, including two electric vehicles, representing the two global brands, are planned to be released as a result of the new funding round. Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's global COO and a member of the Alliance Board, made these comments.

Approximately 45 kilometres from here is the Chennai plant where both automakers construct four models.—Inputs from Agencies