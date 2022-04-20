Renaming: Should People Change Their Name To Ram To Solve Problems?: Hardik Asks Yogi

Sambhal: In a sarcastic remark to renaming spree of cities by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, Gujarat leader Hardik Patel here on Thursday said if name changing can solve the miseries, people can change their name to Ram.

"All the people of the country can keep their name 'Ram', if it can solve their problems,'' Patidar reservation Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader said.

Recently UP government changed the name of Faizabad and Allahabad to Ayodhya and Prayagraj respectively.

Talking to mediapersons here on Thursday while attending the cultural programme 'Kalki Mahatsov', he said ," Unemployment is spreading and farmers are in distress, but they (UP government) are busy in changing names."

The Gujarati leader also announced that he would camp in UP and launch agitation against the BJP government to highlight the 'misrule' of the Yogi government.

''UP decides the course of the country's politics hence I would like to have a strong organisation in this state," he asserted. "The unemployment problem in the state has gone up to many folds and I would work on this issue," he said.

Claiming that Ram Temple at Ayodhya is a 'political issue' of BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Mr Patel said that the BJP in Centre as well as in UP, to divert the attention of the people from CBI feud, Rafale deal and the distress economy, are raking up the Ram temple issue. UN