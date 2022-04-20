Rename Victoria Memorial In Kolkata

New Delhi (The Hawk): There were so many roads and institutions in New Delhi and Delhi named after erstwhile British rulers in India like Curzon Road, Kingsway, Queensway, Irwin Hospital, Willingdon Hospital etc whose names were subsequently changed with names like Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Rajpath, Janpath, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital etc.

But surprisingly neither Central government nor West Bengal government could not consider renaming Victoria Memorial in Kolkata after either Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose or Azad Hind Fauz on auspicious occasion of birth-anniversary for real first Prime Minister (though not officially recognised) of India Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose or his Azad Hind Fauz where Netaji unfurled national flag for the first time at 30.12.1943 at Port Blair, even though Prime Minister and state Chief Minister both were present at function organised on 23.01.2021 at Victoria Memorial to commemorate birth-anniversary of brave son of India.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who not only resigned from Indian Civil Service (ICS) but even returned 100 British Pounds received as salary for serving as ICS officer under British regime in India, deserves even more by getting his photo printed on most popular denomination of currency-notes. Monopoly of photos of MK Gandhi on currency-notes of all denominations should be broken by printing photos of great pre-independence heroes of India who laid sown their lives for fighting against British rule in India.