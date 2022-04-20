Renal failure, not corona led to death of Delhi zoo''s white tigress

New Delhi: The famous white tigress ''Kalpana'' died in Delhi zoo due to renal failure and not due to coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

The 13-year-old tigress died on Wednesday evening.

The Environment Ministry in a statement said, "Kalpana, the white tigress, died of acute renal failure and other complications related to old age."

It said that there were no symptoms or external conditions to suspect that her death is due to Covid-19.

However, as per Central Zoo Authority (CZA) advisory, her samples have been collected after ensuring all bio-security measures and sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI).

"Later, the IVRI has confirmed that Tigress Kalpana was found negative for Covid-19," it added.

The 13-year-old big cat''s remains were cremated on Thursday following direction to minimize human-animal interface.

--IANS