Removal Of Body In Garbage Van: NHRC, Minorities Panel Notices To UP Govt

New Delhi/ Balrampur: The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government, state police and the Balrampur municipal corporation over the removal of a human body using a garbage collection van.

The UP Minorities Commission also expressed angst at the incident and sent a notice to the district administration, seeking its response over the episode by June 15, said officials.

The body of 42-year-old Anwar Ali, who had collapsed outside a government office in Utraula area of Balrampur, was removed using a garbage collection van by four municipal workers even as a couple of policemen watched standing nearby on Wednesday.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the incident, it said in a statement.

The commission has issued notices to the chairman, Balrampur Municipal Corporation and the director general of Uttar Pradesh police, calling for a detailed report in the matter in four weeks. The UP government's chief secretary is expected to issue necessary guidelines to all district and municipal authorities immediately that the bodies of deceased persons and people in need of immediate medical care found on the roads, are attended to promptly and treated with dignity, the statement said.

Issuing the notices, the commission observed that going by the contents of media reports, "it is not expected from public servants to show such disregard to the body of a deceased".

"They appear to have acted in a very shameful and inhumam manner. The body of a deceased human being always deserves a dignified treatment. The approach adopted by the police as well as municipal workers cannot be accepted in a civilised society," the panel said in the statement.

"They have not only failed to do their duty but also crossed the limits of the sickening cruelty. This is a serious issue of violation of human rights," the commission said.

It said the state government is also expected to identify cremation grounds or burial places for the patients who died of coronavirus infection so that unnecessary harassment to their relatives could be avoided.

The UP Minorities Commission also took cognizance of the incident. "The man died under suspicious circumstances at the gate of the Utraula Tehsil in Balrampur district. Then the body being carried in a garbage collection van under the supervision of the police is a shame. Such incidents are a stigma on humanity," Kunwar Iqbal Haider, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission, told PTI.

He said a notice has been issued to the district administration which has been asked to present a detailed report of the entire case before the Commission by June 15.

He said after receiving the report, strict action would be taken in the case. All the seven officials -- four municipal workers and three policemen -- have already been suspended and the matter is under probe, according to officials. PTI