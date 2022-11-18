Removal of Azam Khan's name from the voter list

Rampur (The Hawk): Mohd Azam Khan, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, continues to experience difficulties.

Azam Khan's name has now been struck from the Rampur electoral roll, weeks after he was found guilty in a 2019 case involving hate speech.

The senior SP leader will not be able to cast a ballot in the Rampur by-election on December 5 as a result of the decision.

The Rampur Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) decided to strike his name from the list after receiving a complaint from Akash Saxena, a candidate for the BJP in the election, who cited numerous legal provisions to support his request.

According to the ERO's decision, "the name of Mohammad Azam Khan is suitable for striking off along with the application submitted by the applicant (Saxena), copies of the judgment/order of the court, and after considering the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

In light of this, it stated that "the name of Khan should be immediately deleted from the serial number 333 of Vidhan Sabha 37-Rampur."

Khan, a Rampur MLA, was disqualified after being found guilty of using hate speech last month.

(Inputs from Agencies)