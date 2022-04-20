Remo D'souza is fine: Family

Mumbai: Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza was rushed to hospital on Friday after suffering cardiac problems, his family said.

The filmmaker underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital here and "is doing fine", confirmed a family friend.

"On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja told IANS.

As the news floated that the Dance India Dance judge and ABCD filmmaker has taken ill there were concerns expressed on social media.

Mahesh Kukreja is Remo's partner on the BLive Music label and together they have released the video 'Log Kya Kahenge', last month.

Remo had transitioned from choreographer to filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' and later helmed 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial was 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

—IANS