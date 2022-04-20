Remo D'souza's wife thanks 'angel' Salman Khan





Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza was hospitalised for a cardiac problem earlier this month. His wife Lizelle has now thanked superstar Salman Khan for providing support during ordeal.

Sharing a photo of her hugging Remo, she posted on Instagram: "My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I'll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs. I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above."

"Really would love to thank the drs and staff @kokilabenhospital #dr Sunil Vani for being the best .... thanks Dennis for the patience I know everyone made u mad .... thanks to @mounmounamzali and @bobbykhan18 for being at my side and not leaving me for the 48hrs and the end Thanks @prachityagi my lil elf for being the biggest support and handling everything at the hospital so that I could mentally function and yes even for capturing such moments that I will cherish forever thanks @salmanyusuffkhan I always knew what Remo and I meant to u but saying and showing are two opposites u proved it what it meant thanks a ton for being there till discharge."

Her thank you list also included Salman, who had worked with Remo on "Race 3".

"I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there," she wrote.

"Thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back...... pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again .... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays," she concluded her post.

—IANS