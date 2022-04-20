Rémi Maillard named Airbus India President, Managing Director of South Asia

Mumbai: European aviation major Airbus on Thursday said it has appointment Rémi Maillard as President of Airbus India and Managing Director of South Asia region, replacing incumbent Anand Stanley who is moving to Singapore in a different position.

Maillard, who is the head of Airbus Services at present, will assume the charge of the new position on September 1, Airbus said in a release.

Stanley will move to Singapore as President, Airbus Asia-Pacific (after serving India for nearly two years), it said, adding that both report directly to Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, Airbus.

"Maillard has rich experience in the Airbus organisation and is the right person to take on the lead of the company in India and South Asia - a region that is both a key growth market as well as a resource base for us," Scherer stated, adding that his skills and personality will contribute to further consolidate Airbus'' position in the region.

In his new role, Maillard will lead Airbus'' business in South Asia and will be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and business development, besides managing the company''s regional footprint, which includes engineering, innovation, customer support and services as well as training.

He will also help progress Airbus'' top defence and helicopters campaigns and boost the company''s ''Make in India'' programmes, the company said.

As head of services, Maillard has been responsible for growing the Airbus commercial aircraft services business and overseeing maintenance, upgrades, flight hour services and training operations, the company said.

Maillard joined Airbus in 2008 and has held several leadership roles during this period, the firm said.

Stanley had joined Airbus India operations on October 1, 2018, it added. PTI