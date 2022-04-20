Remembering the heroes of Topkhar

Kolkata (The Hawk): As a token of remembrance for the fallen heroes of Topkhar, Indian Air Force salutes the dauntless air warriors of Mi-17 V5 helicopter, who displayed exemplary courage and fortitude while serving the nation.

On October 6, 2017, during high altitude air maintenance ops from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, they made their supreme sacrifice in an unfortunate accident over Topkhar.

The officers were Wg Cdr V Upadhyay, Sqn Leader S Tewari, MWO AK Singh, Sgt Satish and Sgt Gautam.

The IAF family and the nation stand united in thoughts and prayers with the families and friends of bravehearts, paying tribute to their sublime gallantry.

