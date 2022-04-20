Remembering The Great American Eclipse August 21, 2017

























Bengaluru (The Hawk): A total solar eclipse is the occasion when astronomers get to see for brief moments the outer atmosphere of the Sun, not visible otherwise. It is a very tenuous atmosphere of hot ionized gases and at the time of totality of the eclipse, presents a breathtaking view. For even the sheer glimpse of it the interested take to long and even tortuous journeys. This one was my seventh eclipse since 1980. After this one, I also had the opportunity to view and photograph the eclipse of 2 July 2019 from La Serena in Chile. Each eclipse gives us a wonderful experience, different from any other. Due to the pandemic, I have had to cancel my proposed trip to Bariloche, Argentina for the eclipse on 14 Dec 2020.

























Here are some images as remembrance of the Great American Eclipse 21 Aug 2017.

That was some occasion. I had also the opportunity to give a talk on 20 August on some solar eclipses observed from India at the Deptt. of Physics and Astronomy, College of Arts and Sciences, Univ. South Carolina, Columbia as part of their outreach. There was also a short interview by WachFox57 News.

























The weather predictions were heart-rending but the clouds sided with us by doing the near vanishing act at the right time.

I had set up my camera in the campus of Melton Observatory, University of South Carolina

























The eclipsed Sun image was taken with Nikon P900. ISO 450, exp. 1/125 s, f/6.3 268mm; the time printed is in IST. Subtract 9:30 hours for the local time. The post Contact3 image shows the partial phase through the tree leaves. That is by itself an extraordinary view. Each gap between the leaves of the tree acts like a pinhole camera. What you are seeking here is a composite image.