Remembering Dr F C Kohli—Father Of Indian IT Industry

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Society for Promotion of Science & Technology in India (SPSTI) in association with the Chandigarh Chapter of NASI (National Academy of Sciences India), Technology Enabling Centre (TEC), University Institute of Engineering & Technology and Panjab University Alumni Association Chandigarh organised an online memorial meeting in honour of the Father of Indian IT Industry, Padma Bhushan Dr. F.C. Kohli, Founder and first C.E.O. of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), who left for his heavenly abode on November 26, 2020.

The web assembly took place today at 11:00 AM to pay tribute to this preeminent alumnus of the University of Punjab, Lahore (a precursor of Panjab University, Chandigarh).

The meeting was steered by Prof. Keya Dharmvir, General Secretary of SPSTI.

Prof. Arun K. Grover, former Vice Chancellor of Panjab University spoke on the background of the memorial meeting, highlighting Dr. Kohli's association with Tata Consultancy Service and TIFR (Tata Instt. Of Fundamental Res., Mumbai) and his work with Prof. Yash Pal, Prof. Narasimhan, Prof. M. K. G. Menon, Dr. Mathai Joseph and Dr. Kehav Nori. Prof. Rajesh Kochhar, an eminent historian of Science, presented a brief profile of Dr. Kohli including his personal and professional life. There were messages from Prof. Raj Kumar, VC, PU and Prof. Kesav V. Nori, IIIT Hyderabad, who was earlier a senior functionary at TCS, highlighting his role as a great mentor and visionary.

Shri Som Mittal, former Chairman NASSCOM, paid his tribute stating him being an engineer at heart and being a great student as well as a great teacher throughout his life. Dr. Ananth Krishnan who is Chief Technology Officer at TCS read the official statement on the great loss and said greatest tribute to him will be if we can live up to his vision for the growth of nation. Shri Rajiv Vaishnav shared how his every meeting with Dr. Kohli was focussed on what better NASSCOM can do to, showing his passion for nation. There was also a message from Prof. Shri S. K. Munjal from Hero Enterprises indicating both computer and software industry would not have been possible without Mr Kohli's interventions. Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, shared his personal experiences and the supportive role played by Dr. Kohli. Prof. Manoj Arora, former Director, PEC shared his vision that science curriculum including mathematics should be revised every year. Prof. Sarit K. Das, Director IIT, Ropar also shared how passionate Dr. Kohli was with the development of nation and stated his words "India has no damn business to remain poor". Prof. Dheeraj Sanghi, Director, PEC, Dr. Manu Sharma, UIET, Prof. Renu Wig, former Director, UIET, Prof. R. K. Kohli, Secretary, Chandigarh chapter of NASI, Prof. Deepti Gupta, Dean Alumni Relations, Panjab University, Mr. Akhil from MP and Prof. G. S. Kainth, ex Faculty, IIT Kanpur, also paid their tribute by sharing their experiences. The meeting was also attended by Prof. R. P. Bambah, former VC, Panjab University and a contemporary of Dr. F. C. Kohli in Lahore, with more than 200 participants on zoom and about 222 on facebook page of SPSTI.

The meeting ended with vote of thanks by Shri Dharam Vir, IAS (Retd.) & President SPSTI, to all the present for the memorial meeting remembering Dr. Kohli as a legend who not only had passion for developing technology in country but also had similar love for academics